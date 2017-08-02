Culvert maintenance to close Hwy 69 for several days

Some major road work will affect Independence and Jackson County drivers starting Monday, August 7.

Crews need to replace a metal culvert pipe on Highway 69 between Newport and Newark, just north of the Black River Bridge.

The crushed pipe has already caused a large dip in the road that the highway department has patched up several times.

Now, it is stopping water flow in the area, so crews will replace it with a new culvert.

ARDOT District 5 Maintenance Engineer Tim Dunlap said they had to wait for dry weather and a low enough river level to do the replacement.

The goal was to have it done by Mid-July and not interfere with school traffic, but Mother Nature did not allow that.

“We should have already had this done ordinarily, but the flooding has really held us up so we’re going to go ahead and do it,” Dunlap said. “It will be closed we hope 10 days, it could be two weeks. It just depends on the weather and if the river comes up.”

Dunlap said if they do not do the work now, the department would have to wait until next summer to replace the pipe.

The detour around this road work is Highway 122 and Highway 37, going through Cord.

Light trucks and cars can also take Highway 14 and go into Newport across the Blue Bridge.

The closure begins at 6 a.m.

Only local traffic will be allowed through after that.

