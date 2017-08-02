Highway 69 will be closed for 15 days

The Independence County Sheriff’s Department is warning drivers about a scheduled highway closure next week.

According to a Facebook post, Highway 69 from Newark to Newport will be closed for 15 days starting on Monday, Aug. 7.

The closure begins at 6 a.m.

The post said only local traffic will be allowed through.

