A Wynne man faces drug charges after deputies say they found drug paraphernalia and syringes containing methamphetamine.

A search of a residence was conducted on Cross County Road 727 Monday in reference to drug activity.

According to the sheriff's office Facebook post, 32-year old Michael David Carlisle is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class D felonies.

Carlisle is awaiting a bond in the Cross County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android