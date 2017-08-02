Wynne man faces drug charges - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Wynne man faces drug charges

Michael David Carlisle (Source: Cross County Sheriff's Office via Facebook) Michael David Carlisle (Source: Cross County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
CROSS COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A Wynne man faces drug charges after deputies say they found drug paraphernalia and syringes containing methamphetamine.

A search of a residence was conducted on Cross County Road 727 Monday in reference to drug activity.

According to the sheriff's office Facebook post, 32-year old Michael David Carlisle is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class D felonies.

Carlisle is awaiting a bond in the Cross County Jail.

