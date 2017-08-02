2 injured in crash on HWY 18 near Manila

Two people were transported from the scene of a crash on Highway 18 near Manila Wednesday morning.

According to the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office, one person was airlifted to a hospital while another was taken by ambulance.

Details on injuries are limited at this time.

After about an hour, IDriveArkansas.com indicates the highway is back open.

Arkansas State Police is investigating the crash.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android