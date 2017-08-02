Early-morning crash turns fatal, report released

One woman was killed and another was injured in a crash on Highway 18 near Manila early Wednesday morning.

Shella Booth, 61, of Manila was killed in the crash, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The crash happened just east of Big Lake around 7 a.m.

ASP stated Booth was driving a 2015 Jeep Patriot east on Highway 18 when a westbound 2006 Nissan Altima crossed the center line and hit the SUV head on.

Booth was transported to a Paragould hospital where she was pronounced deceased by emergency room staff.

The driver of the Nissan, 31-year-old Emily Sanders of Black Oak, was injured and airlifted to a Memphis hospital.

