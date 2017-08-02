Little Red River claims fourth victim, sheriff says

A sheriff says the Little Red River has once again claimed a life, bringing the total drownings this year in the county to four.

Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown stated in a Wednesday news release that 18-year-old Toby Tyler of West Memphis drowned.

Deputies were called to the river at JFK Park around 1 p.m. July 26.

Emergency service personnel were performing CPR as deputies arrived on scene.

Tyler was taken to a Heber Springs hospital before being transferred to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock. He died at the hospital around 7:45 p.m.

Brown said a witness had seen Tyler fishing from the bank of the river prior to being found in the water.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the incident.

