Shooting victim: Suspects "might have an issue with him"

A Jonesboro man told police Tuesday morning a person suspected of shooting at his apartment “might have an issue with him.”

Just after 5:30 a.m. Officer Jason Bissett responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the 2500-block of Brooke McQueen.

According to his initial incident report, Bissett could see from the street bullet holes in the living room window and to a vehicle parked in front of the home.

The two victims said they were playing a game console in the living room when they heard the gunshots and saw debris fly into the house.

The man who lived at the home said he did not see who opened fire, but gave police the names of three suspects who might have been responsible. He told Officer Bissett one of the suspects “might have an issue with him.”

Other officers and detectives arrived at the scene and collected evidence.

Bissett reported finding three bullet holes: one in the front window, another in a porch column, and third in the parked car. He stated it appeared the suspect fired from the street in front of the house.

