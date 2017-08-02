AEDC aims to generate more buzz in Region 8

Members of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission visited Jonesboro to get feedback from business and community leaders.

The AEDC wants to know what can be done to generate more buzz in Region 8.

Mike Preston, executive director of the AEDC, said business is booming in Region 8 with the help of manufacturing, steel, and agriculture businesses but there is great potential for industry growth in Northeast Arkansas and other parts of the state.

“There’s certainly a lot of activity and interest in Arkansas right now,” Preston said. “The governor and I have made several international business recruitment trips. So, we have companies all over the globe who now know more about Arkansas and they’re starting to look at Arkansas as a place to do projects. We’d certainly like to welcome them to our state and we’d love to see them here in the northeast part.”

Not only did Preston tout Region 8 as a distribution hub, he said having Arkansas State University in Jonesboro and other area colleges are a big advantage to business owners.

“You have a thriving university in Arkansas State where you can have a very educated, qualified workforce,” Preston said. “All these are factors people look into when they're considering operations.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android