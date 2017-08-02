Arkansas prison breakout prompts investigation

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Department of Correction confirms that two guards and an inmate were attacked at a maximum security prison last month, prompting a guard to fire three warning shots into the air.

The department says it wasn't notified of the situation until it was reported by the Arkansas Times on Monday. Department spokesman Solomon Graves says the Arkansas State Police is investigating the July 22 incident and will present their findings to the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney's office.

The incident occurred in in a solitary confinement area at the Maximum Security Unit in Tucker when at least two inmates escaped their single-man cells. Another inmate was stabbed after his cell was breached.

Graves says the warning shots were fired when two corrections officers were assaulted after trying to handcuff an inmate and stop another two from escaping.

