AR concert canceled, Faith Hill put on 'vocal rest'

A concert featuring a husband and wife country superstar duo is canceled, citing doctor's orders.

The Soul2Soul World Tour with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill was supposed to continue Thursday at Verizon Arena in Little Rock. However, the show was canceled.

A news release Wednesday stated Faith Hill has been put on two days of "vocal rest," under a doctor's advisement.

The release went on to say the couple "adore their fans and are so sorry to disappoint them."

Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

The tour will pick back up again in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena Friday night.

