Sheriff: $47k worth of meth recovered during drug investigation

While investigating possible drug distribution in his county, a sheriff states he found just over a pound of drugs along with a gun and cash.

In June, the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office opened an investigation into the trafficking of large amounts of methamphetamine into the county.

According to Sheriff Chris Brown, 48-year-old Deana Winter Mathias of Tulare, CA was developed as the main suspect. It was believed that Mathias was trafficking the drugs from California to Cleburne County for distribution.

On Monday, investigators with the sheriff's office and the 16th Judicial Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Mathias' residence in the area of McJester Road.

Brown states investigators found 470 grams of crystal meth with an estimated street value of $47,000.

A gun, cash in the amount of $2,889, and over five ounces of marijuana were also found. The cash was believed to be from meth sales.

Mathias is currently held in the Cleburne County Jail on no bond, according to the sheriff.

