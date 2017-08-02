Woman faces real charges for fake money

Jonesboro police say a woman not only faked the price on merchandise, they say she also paid with fake money.

Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge Angela Marie Ivy with first-degree forgery, a Class B felony. He also charged her with shoplifting $1,000 or less, a Class A misdemeanor.

According to court documents, police arrested Ivy after she switched the price tags on several clothing items at Walmart, 1815 E. Highland.

While en route to the store, officers learned she had left in a blue Nissan Altima.

Police located the car and stopped Ivy. In her purse, they reported finding five counterfeit $20 bills and a counterfeit $1 bill.

She was also positively identified as the suspect who used two $100 and four $20 counterfeit bills the previous day at Dollar General, 300 S. Gee.

During an interview with detectives, Ivy “admitted to possessing and using counterfeit currency, as well as changing tags on merchandise at Walmart,” the affidavit stated.

Judge Boling set her bond at $15,000 cash or surety and ordered her to appear in circuit court on Sept. 29.

If convicted of the felony forgery charge, Ivy could be sentenced to 5-20 years in prison and fined up to $15,000. The misdemeanor charge carries penalties of up to one year in the county jail and a fine not to exceed $2,500.

