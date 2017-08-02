Raid in Trumann results in seven drug-related arrests

Pictured Top (L to R): Jerri Arms Cotton, Paulette Jones, Atreyal Porter Pictured Bottom (L to R): Ashley Howard, Anthony McPhink, Lisa Richardson, David Richardson

A search warrant conducted in Trumann on Tuesday resulted in seven people arrested on drug charges.

Sheriff Kevin Molder told Region 8 News the search warrant was executed August 1 in the 100-block of Rosewood.

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department and Trumann Police Department searched the home for illegal drugs and possible stolen property.

“Numerous items were found throughout the residence belonging to several people living at the residence,” Sheriff Molder said.

The sheriff’s department did not release exact details of what was recovered.

Seven people were arrested, and have since appeared before a judge for their probable cause hearing.

Atreyal Porter, 20, of Trumann , faces charges of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $1,500 bond.

Paulette Jones, 44, of Trumann, faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of paraphernalia with intent to inject. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Jerri Arms Cotton, 61, of Trumann, was charged with a felony count of possession of a controlled substance (meth); and 3 felony counts of possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to inject or inhale. His bond was also set at $10,000.

Ashley Howard, 27, of Jonesboro, faces charges of felony possession of a controlled substance (meth); and felony possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to inject. Her bond was set at $75,000.

Anthony McPhink, 25, of Trumann, is being held on a $100,000 bond. He was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (meth); and felony possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to inject.

Lisa Richardson, 55, of Trumann, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent to deliver/distribute. She also faces three felony counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of a communication device. Her bond is $20,000.

David Richardson, 57, of Trumann, is behind held on a $25,000 bond. He was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (meth); two felony counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia; and unlawful use of a communication device.

All seven suspects appeared before Judge Ron Hunter in this case.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

