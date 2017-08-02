Bay expanding, brings more apartment living

Construction crews are building triplexes in Bay to bring residents to the Craighead County town. (Source: KAIT)

A sure sign of a town's growth is whether or not new housing is being built. And it is being built in a small Craighead County town.

Region 8 News spoke to Bay Mayor Darrell Kirby Wednesday. Kirby said new apartments are popping up in his town.

Construction crews are working on the last division of triplexes on Holt Street.

Several are already built and occupied by a local contractor.

Kirby said the goal is to have it done by the end of summer and more triplexes will be built next year on Paula Street.

“It means everything to us, we're ready to grow,” Kirby said. “Our water is great, our sewer is great and we're ready to expand.”

The two-bedroom triplexes have already been rented out, and the mayor expects the three-bedroom apartments they plan to build to be rented just as fast.

He said a housing subdivision is also in the works. as the city works to bring more businesses to town, especially near Interstate 555.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android