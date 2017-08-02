GR8 Job: DARE truck wins award - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

GR8 Job: DARE truck wins award

The Craighead County Sheriff's Office recently won 1st place for its DARE truck at a national conference in Texas. (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office) The Craighead County Sheriff's Office recently won 1st place for its DARE truck at a national conference in Texas. (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A group that helps school children with drug education recently received an award for the truck they use. 

According to a post on its website, the Craighead County Sheriff's Office received the Class III SUV/Pickup/Van first place award at the DARE International Training Conference in Grapevine, Texas.

Anyone interested in helping the DARE program in Craighead County can contact Deputy Jamey Carter for more information.  

