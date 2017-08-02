GR8 Job: Knife maker wins in reality show

Shawn Ellis of Mountain View recently won an episode of the History Channel show, "Forged in Fire." (Source: Shawn Ellis Knives website)

A Stone County knife maker was recently successful in winning an episode of a History Channel show, based on his hobby.

Shawn Ellis of Mountain View won Season 4, Episode 14 of the show "Forged in Fire."

Ellis, who has his own website, sells knives. On his website, Ellis said he started his career in making knives after a deer hunting trip. He said he was not able to find the right kind of knife to skin the animals, leading to building his business and career.

