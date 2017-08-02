Firefighters: Man dies trying to save children from fire

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Authorities say a man died while trying to save children from a house fire in central Arkansas.

North Little Rock Fire Chief John Plasterer told reporters the man and a woman saw the house on fire Wednesday morning and went inside to rescue the children.

Plasterer says the woman was able to help two children and herself escape, but the man died.

No names were immediately released.

Plasterer said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but that it may be the result of a faulty electrical cord.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.