Man threatens to stab, assault victims, police say - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man threatens to stab, assault victims, police say

John Calvin Down (Source: Independence County Sheriff's Department via Vinelink) John Calvin Down (Source: Independence County Sheriff's Department via Vinelink)
BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

A Cave City man faces two counts of aggravated assault after he reportedly threatened two people at a gas station earlier this week, Independence County authorities said Wednesday. 

John Calvin Down was arrested July 31 after deputies went to a gas station on North St. Louis Street in Batesville after getting a call. 

According to the incident report, one of the victims told deputies that he earlier had a road rage incident with Down and said Down flipped him off and tried to run him off the road. 

Frazier said he was on the phone with a family member when he noticed Down, who was in a wheelchair, at the gas station, the report notes. 

The victim said that Down began yelling and cursing at him. 

That is when the victim said Down pulled a knife and threatened to cut him.

Down then reportedly grabbed a wooden ax handle and began swinging it at both the victim and his father, police said, noting the victim was able to subdue Down. 

A witness also told police that Down had tried to run over both victims minutes before the July 31 incident happened. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Company hosts field day to help farmers

    Company hosts field day to help farmers

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:32:32 GMT
    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:45:19 GMT
    RiceTec hosted its annual Mid-South Field Day Wednesday to educate rice farmers and distributors about new products. (Source: KAIT)RiceTec hosted its annual Mid-South Field Day Wednesday to educate rice farmers and distributors about new products. (Source: KAIT)

    An area agriculture company hosted an event Wednesday to help farmers and distributors learn more about rice farming and the future it offers. 

    An area agriculture company hosted an event Wednesday to help farmers and distributors learn more about rice farming and the future it offers. 

  • High school adds barn to campus

    High school adds barn to campus

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:36:24 GMT
    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:44:09 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Students at Westside High School will begin the new school year with a few additions to their campus.

    Students at Westside High School will begin the new school year with a few additions to their campus.

  • Man threatens to stab, assault victims, police say

    Man threatens to stab, assault victims, police say

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 10:06 PM EDT2017-08-03 02:06:12 GMT
    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:43:02 GMT
    John Calvin Down (Source: Independence County Sheriff's Department via Vinelink)John Calvin Down (Source: Independence County Sheriff's Department via Vinelink)

    A Cave City man faces two counts of aggravated assault after he reportedly threatened two people at a gas station earlier this week, Independence County authorities said Wednesday. 

    A Cave City man faces two counts of aggravated assault after he reportedly threatened two people at a gas station earlier this week, Independence County authorities said Wednesday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly