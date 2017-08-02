Man threatens to stab, assault victims, police say

A Cave City man faces two counts of aggravated assault after he reportedly threatened two people at a gas station earlier this week, Independence County authorities said Wednesday.

John Calvin Down was arrested July 31 after deputies went to a gas station on North St. Louis Street in Batesville after getting a call.

According to the incident report, one of the victims told deputies that he earlier had a road rage incident with Down and said Down flipped him off and tried to run him off the road.

Frazier said he was on the phone with a family member when he noticed Down, who was in a wheelchair, at the gas station, the report notes.

The victim said that Down began yelling and cursing at him.

That is when the victim said Down pulled a knife and threatened to cut him.

Down then reportedly grabbed a wooden ax handle and began swinging it at both the victim and his father, police said, noting the victim was able to subdue Down.

A witness also told police that Down had tried to run over both victims minutes before the July 31 incident happened.

