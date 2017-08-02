Company hosts field day to help farmers

RiceTec hosted its annual Mid-South Field Day Wednesday to educate rice farmers and distributors about new products. (Source: KAIT)

An area agriculture company hosted an event Wednesday to help farmers and distributors learn more about rice farming and the future it offers.

RiceTec has sponsored a Mid-South Field Day for at least a decade and the event allows farmers to take field tours and learn about what the company provides in products.

Brian Graf, who works as a customer service manager, said the event not only helps the company show off its facility but also help to educate people.

"We are always coming out with something new. Whether it be new technologies on the herbicide or seed side, there is always new management and things we actually learn ourselves on our existing products and we want to share that with our growers and make sure that they are up to date," Graf said.

In addition to guest speakers including the company's CEO, the group also hosted a Cajun dinner.

