High school adds barn to campus - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

High school adds barn to campus

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Students at Westside High School will begin the new school year with a few additions to their campus.

“Since April, we have been working to get this agri-barn facility or animal science laboratory for our agriculture program,” said Michael Graham, high school principal.

Graham said students will now be able to host their animals in preparations for shows, competitions or learning about the general welfare of taking care of animals.

“We have over 350 students in this program,” said Graham. “This facility is just an added bonus because it gives them hands-on experience for a job or career in animal science.”

Graham said it all began with a grant.

“We received a $25,000 grant from Monsanto, which is a seed and fertilizer company,” said Graham. “We applied for the Project Barn Raising and ended up winning.”

The barn is now home to goats, pigs, chickens, and rabbits.

“It is important for their future because they are going to be able to take these skills that they have and put those to use in their career along with other ag classes that we have to offer,” said Graham.

The school was also able to add three new classrooms and counseling offices to the old auditorium.

“In 2014, we built a new fine arts center so that left the auditorium so what we did is gutted it out for the extra classroom space,” said Graham.

Graham also said they have been able to remodel their school’s library, which hasn’t been upgraded since 1968.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Company hosts field day to help farmers

    Company hosts field day to help farmers

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:32:32 GMT
    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:45:19 GMT
    RiceTec hosted its annual Mid-South Field Day Wednesday to educate rice farmers and distributors about new products. (Source: KAIT)RiceTec hosted its annual Mid-South Field Day Wednesday to educate rice farmers and distributors about new products. (Source: KAIT)

    An area agriculture company hosted an event Wednesday to help farmers and distributors learn more about rice farming and the future it offers. 

    An area agriculture company hosted an event Wednesday to help farmers and distributors learn more about rice farming and the future it offers. 

  • High school adds barn to campus

    High school adds barn to campus

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:36:24 GMT
    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:44:09 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Students at Westside High School will begin the new school year with a few additions to their campus.

    Students at Westside High School will begin the new school year with a few additions to their campus.

  • Man threatens to stab, assault victims, police say

    Man threatens to stab, assault victims, police say

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 10:06 PM EDT2017-08-03 02:06:12 GMT
    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:43:02 GMT
    John Calvin Down (Source: Independence County Sheriff's Department via Vinelink)John Calvin Down (Source: Independence County Sheriff's Department via Vinelink)

    A Cave City man faces two counts of aggravated assault after he reportedly threatened two people at a gas station earlier this week, Independence County authorities said Wednesday. 

    A Cave City man faces two counts of aggravated assault after he reportedly threatened two people at a gas station earlier this week, Independence County authorities said Wednesday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly