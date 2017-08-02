High school adds barn to campus

Students at Westside High School will begin the new school year with a few additions to their campus.

“Since April, we have been working to get this agri-barn facility or animal science laboratory for our agriculture program,” said Michael Graham, high school principal.

Graham said students will now be able to host their animals in preparations for shows, competitions or learning about the general welfare of taking care of animals.

“We have over 350 students in this program,” said Graham. “This facility is just an added bonus because it gives them hands-on experience for a job or career in animal science.”

Graham said it all began with a grant.

“We received a $25,000 grant from Monsanto, which is a seed and fertilizer company,” said Graham. “We applied for the Project Barn Raising and ended up winning.”

The barn is now home to goats, pigs, chickens, and rabbits.

“It is important for their future because they are going to be able to take these skills that they have and put those to use in their career along with other ag classes that we have to offer,” said Graham.

The school was also able to add three new classrooms and counseling offices to the old auditorium.

“In 2014, we built a new fine arts center so that left the auditorium so what we did is gutted it out for the extra classroom space,” said Graham.

Graham also said they have been able to remodel their school’s library, which hasn’t been upgraded since 1968.

