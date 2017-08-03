Vehicle overturned at Jonesboro intersection, police investigati - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Vehicle overturned at Jonesboro intersection, police investigating

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Crews cleaned up the scene of an overturned vehicle at Fox Meadow Lane and Stadium Blvd. Thursday morning.

Details are limited at this time.

Jonesboro police are investigating.

We will have updates as they become available.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Vehicle overturned at Jonesboro intersection, police investigating

    Vehicle overturned at Jonesboro intersection, police investigating

    Thursday, August 3 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-08-03 10:50:16 GMT
    Thursday, August 3 2017 8:04 AM EDT2017-08-03 12:04:10 GMT

    Crews cleaned up the scene of an overturned vehicle at Fox Meadow Lane and Stadium Blvd. Thursday morning.

    Crews cleaned up the scene of an overturned vehicle at Fox Meadow Lane and Stadium Blvd. Thursday morning.

  • Company hosts field day to help farmers

    Company hosts field day to help farmers

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:32:32 GMT
    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:45:19 GMT
    RiceTec hosted its annual Mid-South Field Day Wednesday to educate rice farmers and distributors about new products. (Source: KAIT)RiceTec hosted its annual Mid-South Field Day Wednesday to educate rice farmers and distributors about new products. (Source: KAIT)

    An area agriculture company hosted an event Wednesday to help farmers and distributors learn more about rice farming and the future it offers. 

    An area agriculture company hosted an event Wednesday to help farmers and distributors learn more about rice farming and the future it offers. 

  • High school adds barn to campus

    High school adds barn to campus

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:36:24 GMT
    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:44:09 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Students at Westside High School will begin the new school year with a few additions to their campus.

    Students at Westside High School will begin the new school year with a few additions to their campus.

    •   
Powered by Frankly