Vehicle overturned at Jonesboro intersection, woman cited

A Jonesboro woman was cited on several misdemeanors after her vehicle was found upside down in an intersection.

According to an incident report, Officer Cheyenne Jordan responded to a rollover accident at Stadium Blvd. and Fox Meadow Lane around 5:10 a.m. Thursday.

The driver, 22-year-old Ashley Elizabeth Liles, was sitting on the ground next to the overturned 2003 Dodge Nitro with people surrounding her, Jordan stated.

The officer checked Liles for injuries and made sure no one else was in the vehicle.

Liles reportedly had a "few cuts on her hand" and she refused all medical treatment.

While Jordan was talking with Liles, the officer noted smelling intoxicants on her breath as well as "watery blood shot eyes."

Liles said a barrel fell out of a truck traveling in front of her and she swerved to avoid it but struck it.

A witness at the scene disputed the woman's account.

He told the officer the Dodge pulled onto Stadium from Harrisburg Road and was "swerving all the way to Fox Meadow."

With no oncoming traffic, Liles drove off the road and hit a mailbox attached to a barrel in front of the Jonesboro Monument Co., 4500 Stadium Blvd. She then hit a culvert and flipped landing in the intersection, the report stated.

Liles was arrested and taken to the Craighead County Detention Center for testing.

She was ultimately cited for five misdemeanors: DWI (unlawful act), DWI refusal to submit, no proof of liability insurance, second-degree criminal mischief, and careless and prohibited driving.

Liles was issued a temporary license and given a court date for Aug. 3.

According to online jail records, she bonded out Thursday afternoon.

