Calamese pleads not guilty in circuit court

Tyler Calamese with family after bonding out on July 28. (Source: KAIT)

An 18-year-old charged in connection with the murder of Newport police Lt. Patrick Weatherford appeared in Jackson County Circuit Court Thursday.

Tyler Calamese pleaded not guilty to all charges he is facing.

Also during the hearing, the man's lawyers requested he be able to relocate to Arkadelphia to enroll in school. The state did not object to that process.

Calamese is supposed to be back in court on Sept. 14 to show documentation that he is in school.

Nearly one week ago, a district court judge found probable cause to charge Calamese with breaking or entering, theft of property and furnishing a deadly weapon to a minor. Calamese was released following a bond hearing also on July 28.

