Man already in jail also charged with sexual assault

A man already in jail now faces an additional charge after a sheriff states he was sexually involved with a teen girl.

Gary Ronald Hargett, 30, of Mountain Home was in the Baxter County Detention Center on other charges, but now faces a charge of second-degree sexual assault, according to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery.

The sheriff states the new charge comes after an investigation into an alleged incident during the summer of 2016. Arkansas State Police aided with the investigation.

Montgomery says his office was notified about the incident in July 2017.

Hargett is accused of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl. Nude images were also transmitted, according to the sheriff.

A prosecuting attorney filed the felony charge and the warrant was served Wednesday.

Hargett is scheduled to appear in circuit court Thursday.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android