MO county lucky for lottery players

A Doniphan man recently became one of Ripley County’s lucky lottery winners.

Jonathan Shedd won $100,000 playing the Missouri Lottery’s “20X the Cash” Scratchers game.

He bought his winning ticket at 24/7 Mini Mart, 333 Leroux St. in Doniphan.

Shedd joins a long list of players who have won big money during the past. According to a news release Thursday, in the past year players in Ripley County won more than $2 million.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android