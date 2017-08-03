St. Bernards honors workers with 1,900 years combined service

Employees honored for their 1,900 years of combined service. (Source: St. Bernards)

During a recent employee recognition dinner St. Bernards honored 154 employees for their 1,900 years of combined service.

Among those honored were five who have been on staff for 35 years, 10 for 30 years, 14 for 25, 13 for 20, 20 for 15, 23 for 10, and 70 for five years.

The employees represent 27 towns and communities from 12 different counties, according to a news release from St. Bernards:

The longest tenured employees include four from Jonesboro – Thomas Brown, who works in the gastroenterology lab; Thomas Jackson, post-anesthesia care; Judy Knight, one-day surgery; and Mary Meyer, Lawrence Memorial – and Nawanna Elliott of Mountain Home, who works in the medical center lab.

Thirty-year employees include seven from Jonesboro – Vonda Curtis, dialysis; Melody Dunnam, house; Sharon Eubanks, lab; Tanyuia Hale, environmental services; Suzanne Herndon, behavioral health administration; Tracey McDaniel, lab; and Hal Savage, radiology. Others are Mary Christmas, infusion center; and Barbara Damon, medical records, both of Paragould; and Bonnie Parker, Harrisburg, 1 East.

Twenty-five-year employees include seven from Jonesboro – Brenda Anderson, community benefits; Chris Barber, corporate administration; Dana Kennedy, Senior Health Clinic; Rebecca McQuay, surgery; Dianna Porchet, surgery; Becky Reid, hospice house; and Carla Smith, population health.

Three are from Paragould – Charlie Holman, respiratory care; Tracie Hudson, home health; and Carla Morton, respiratory care. Two are from Trumann – Tammy Flowers, business office; and Angela Stotts, admitting. Others are Jeff Woods, Bay, engineering; and Jacqueline Smythe, Bono, surgery.

Twenty-year employees include six from Jonesboro – Cortina Burton, neonatal intensive care; Theresa Espy, post-anesthesia care; James Gossett, home health; Debby Hall, patient services resource center; Melanie Hinchey, population health; and Robert Roberts, surgery.

Three are from Bono – Cindy May, 5 East; Bobbie Richards, emergency; and Dianna Tribble, respiratory care. Others are Nikki Cupp, Walcott, imaging center administration; Erin Duncan, Monette, 5 East; Corey Finley, Brookland, lab; and Karen Vinson, Trumann, home health.

Fifteen-year employees include 12 from Jonesboro – Lonnie Donley, senior life centers; Kelley Glasco, emergency; Amy Hall, surgery; Layla Hooks, CT scan; Deanna Hudson, central transportation; Sharmaine Lafarlette, home health; Tina Martin, quality improvement; Karen Pettit, quality improvement; Alan Oldman, lab; Tracy Stearns, clinical efficiency; Kelli Wages, human resources; and Michelle Wilson, lab.

Two are from Trumann – Terry Mitchell, receiving and stores; and Shirley Neal, senior life centers. Others are Carol Crum, Marked Tree, senior life centers; Samantha Davis, Walnut Ridge, one-day surgery; Joyce Gatlin, Lepanto, senior life centers; Rhonda Ingram, Brookland, Senior Health Clinic; Richard Jenkins, Pocahontas, engineering; and Judy Smith, Lake City, intensive care.

Ten-year employees include eight from Jonesboro, three each from Bono and Paragould, two from Brookland and one each from Bay, Black Rock, Marked Tree, Wynne, Ravenden, Trumann and Walnut Ridge. Jonesboro residents include Laura Claud, accounting; Kimberly Cooksey, palliative care; Jessica Davis, 1 East; Dr. Thomas Mulligan, Total Life Healthcare administration; Britney Qualls, business office; Ora Wallace, hospice; Pamela Whittaker, 4 East; and Lisa Zirbel, patient services resource center.

Bono residents are Misty Moon, hospice house; Connie Needham, 1 Main; and Telley Woodward, environmental services. Those from Paragould are Jennifer Barber, emergency; Shamblia Mobley, neonatal intensive care; and Amy Vick, coding. Brookland residents include Ashley Engelken, Total Life Healthcare; and Carole Hammett, hematology/oncology.

Other 10-year employees are Brent Clayton, Wynne, intensive care; Frank Edwards, Trumann, nutrition services; Casey Jines, Black Rock, intensive care; Sonya Jines, Ravenden, emergency; Sarah Lynn, Bay, 2 Main; Tiffany Parker, Walnut Ridge, coding; and Vanessa Washington, Marked Tree, central transportation.

Five-year employees include 43 from Jonesboro; nine from Paragould; three each from Trumann and Bono; two from Pocahontas; and another nine from other Arkansas communities. The Jonesboro residents are Marty Algee, offsite wound healing; Cassidy Allison, peritoneal dialysis; Alfred Appiah, environmental services; Jyl Basinger, Senior Health Clinic; Dr. Christopher Brown, hospitalist program; Leilani Chrisco, admitting; Kendra Clairday, patient services resource center; Kathy Coleman, nutrition services; Larry Coots, senior life centers; Kelly Gingras, admitting; Amanda Golatt, continuum of care; Jared Gooch, patient services resource center; Daniel Goodwin, environmental services; Jennifer Hay, pediatrics; Nathan Hay, denials management; Andrew Hodge, pharmacy administration; Chelsea Hopkins, hematology/oncology; Andrew Kauffman, hospitalist program; Peggy Kiplinger, communications control; Gina Krzton, emergency; and Tina Lampkin, central transportation.

Still other Jonesboro residents are David Limpach, senior life centers; Lisa Loggains, hematology/oncology; Stacey McGennis, behavioral health; Delia McLain, neurodiagnostics; Kristopher McNeely, intensive care; Letitia Morgan, dialysis; Norma Munoz, 4 East; Ashley Newman, one day surgery; Elizabeth O’Neil, 5 East; Candace Pasechnik, hospice house; Judy Perry, behavioral health clinical services; Kaitlin Phillips, diagnostic ultrasound; Keena Reddin, behavioral health eating disorders; Amy Riney, patient services resource center; Shalina Roddy, patient services resource center; Nicole Semper, Total Life Healthcare administration; Carolyn Sharp, wound healing; Traci Shell, nutrition services; Jennifer Sitz, post-anesthesia care; Brett Vinson, respiratory care; Aaron Wayman, patient services resource center; and Hannah White, cardiac catheterization lab.

Paragould residents include Amanda Bradford, non-invasive cardiology; Samantha Fry, 5 East; Jason Houston, Clopton Clinic pharmacy; Katherine Johnson, magnetic resonance imaging; Kristopher Jones, wound healing; Tollie Amber Nunn, 4 East; Scott Parker, imaging center magnetic resonance imaging; Melissa Ray, environmental services; and Kimberly Williams, 3 East.

Trumann residents are Jaime Callahan, hematology/oncology; Cheryl Dickerson, environmental services; and Daris Schmidt, senior life centers. Bono residents include Randall Barymon, nursing administration; Andrea Brackin, patient services resource center; and Jordan Huggins, radiology. Pocahontas residents are Dolly See, 1 East; and Kevin Taber, wound healing.

Other five-year employees include Dr. Melissa Albers, Alma, hospitalist program; Sheisla Coffman, Maynard, 5 East; Kathy Craven, Cherry Valley, admitting; Stephanie Martin, Marmaduke, hematology/oncology; Wanda Mullen, Manila, patient services resource center; Amy Rosendahl, Rector, 4 East; Dorothy Suggs, West Memphis, senior life centers; Alissa Daniell Weatherford, Melbourne, patient services resource center; and Mary Wheeler, Leachville, 2 North.

