St. Bernards to offer free health screenings, Lunch & Learn

The screenings and Lunch & Learn will be held at St. Bernards Health & Wellness. (Source: KAIT)

St. Bernards will offer free health screenings and a lunch and learn on Friday, Aug. 11, at St. Bernards Health & Wellness, 1416 E. Matthews.

Area residents can take advantage of free screenings for total cholesterol, anemia, glucose, blood pressure, height/weight/body fat percentage, and body mass index from 7 to 10 a.m.

Additional tests will be available for minimal fees, including full lipid panel (total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, and triglycerides for $8.50; hemoglobin A1C (average blood sugar over three months) for $6.50; and PSA (prostate specific antigen) for men 40 and older for $12.50.

Fasting for lab testing is strongly encouraged for 6 to 8 hours before the lab draw to increase accuracy of test results.

The August Lunch & Learn will focus on urinary incontinence and ways to improve it. Dr. Emma Jacobs with St. Bernards Urology Associates will be the featured speaker. The free lunch will be held from 12 to 1 p.m.

Those interested in attending the Lunch & Learn should call 1-870-207-7300 to make a reservation.

Both events will be held in the conference room at Health & Wellness.

