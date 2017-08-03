JPD: Couple caught on camera carrying off copper from company

A couple faces two counts of commercial burglary each after police say they were caught on camera stealing copper from a defunct factory.

Robert Isaac Sapp and Heather Marie Allen, both 38-year-old Jonesboro residents, appeared before Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler on Thursday. Fowler found probable cause to charge both of them with two counts of commercial burglary and two counts of theft $1,000 or less from a building.

According to court documents, Sapp and Allen were caught on camera stealing copper wire from the G.E. Company, 101 S. Gee St., several times in July.

When police checked Leads Online they discovered the two had sold copper wire matching the stolen property to a Jonesboro recycling company.

On Aug. 1, a Jonesboro police detective located the couple and stopped their car. Inside the vehicle, he reported finding a set of bolt cutters.

The detective took the pair into custody and transferred them to the Craighead County Detention Center.

During an interview, Allen reportedly admitted to being at the G.E. Company and serving as a “lookout.”

Sapp also admitted to being in the building but denied he stole any copper, the affidavit stated. He did admit to taking a fan to Allen’s home on Samantha. Following the interview, the detective went to the house and retrieved the fan.

Commercial burglary is a Class C felony. If convicted, the two could face a fine not to exceed $10,000 and 3 to 10 years in prison for each charge. If convicted of the Class A misdemeanor theft charges, they could be fined as much as $2,500 and spend 1 year in the county jail on each charge.

Fowler set bond for Allen and Sapp at $4,500 each and ordered them to both appear in circuit court on Sept. 29.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android