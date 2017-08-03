Parolee living near school arrested after police find pound of pot

A man who lives near a Jonesboro elementary school faces felony charges after police say they found more than a pound of pot for sale in his home.

On Wednesday, officers with the Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit conducted a parole search at the home of Isaiah Deshawn Cottrell, 32. According to the incident report, Cottrell lives in the 400-block of Richmond Avenue, just 75-feet from the International Studies Magnet School.

During the search officers reported finding a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun loaded with seven rounds. They also found suspected ecstasy and 645 grams of suspected marijuana, court documents stated.

The search also reportedly turned up a set of digital scales, multiple boxes of plastic sandwich bags, and $2,167 in various bills hidden under his mattress.

On Thursday Cottrell appeared via Skype before Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler. Fowler found probable cause to charge Cottrell with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by certain persons, and possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance less than two grams.

Fowler set Cottrell’s bond at $150,000 cash or surety and ordered him to appear in circuit court on Sept. 29.

