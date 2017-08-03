City, county, and corp come together to find permanent fix to levee

The City of Pocahontas, Randolph County, and The Army Corp of Engineers are working to develop a new levee study.

This will be the largest study ever done in Randolph County.

Pocahontas Mayor Kary Story says the group is working to find a permanent solution to problems with the Black River Levee.

The study will reveal what must be done to fix the levee should any future flooding hits the area.

“It's called a 205 Continuing Authorities Program,” Story said. “The study will take a look at the whole river basin and look at the area comprehensively to decide what would be best for the whole area."

This is the first time the city, the county and the Army Corp of Engineers have come together for a levee study.

“Ultimately, we want to lessen the risk for our area,” said Story. “I believe we can never fully prevent flooding, but we want to see if we can lessen the risk.”

The Pocahontas City Council will soon make a decision on whether or not the city will enter into the study with the Army Corp of engineers and Randolph county.

After this federal funding for the study would be available at the beginning of 2018.

The city would have until the end of this year to work on preparations.

Story said the county and the city are also talking about the possibility of sharing some of the results from the study.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android