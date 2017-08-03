Anti-drug coalition struggles to educate with legalization of medical marijuana

Lawrence County ATOD is working to educate the community about medical marijuana.

The group always works to provide information about alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs.

Those involved with the organization said the legalization of medical marijuana has posed a challenge on how they will move forward with education.

They said they are dealing with education issues because such little information is available and the drug is still illegal on the federal level.

Joyce Rose an ATOD member said the group is still planning to warn youth about the drug’s dangers.

“There are so many things going on with the medical marijuana law, that we are not really sure how the handle it,” said Rose. “There are still a lot of things that are illegal about it and things you cannot do.”

Rose said they are working to bring information to the area because of recent interest in adding a dispensary in Walnut Ridge.

“It is still a gateway drug, as are tobacco and alcohol,” she said.

ATOD also plans to educate people on how to lock up their medical marijuana, similar to locking up prescription drugs.

Rose said it’s also possible that the group would look into including medical marijuana in their drug take back events.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android