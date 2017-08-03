Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opening Lynn exhibit - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opening Lynn exhibit

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is opening an exhibit on the life and career of Hall of Famer Loretta Lynn in Nashville.

"Loretta Lynn: Blue Kentucky Girl" opens Aug. 25 and runs through Aug. 5, 2018.

The museum said in a news release that highlights include Lynn's original handwritten manuscript for her 1970 hit, "Coal Miner's Daughter," the microphone used at her first recording session, some of her dresses, and the sewing machine she used to make her stage clothes early in her career.

The 85-year-old singer-songwriter suffered a stroke in May and is recovering at home following a stay at a rehabilitation center. She said in a statement from the museum she's excited about the exhibit displaying her more than 50 years in country music.

