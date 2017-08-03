Walking track to be added to new park - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Walking track to be added to new park

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
BONO, AR (KAIT) -

The Bono Legacy Park is becoming more a reality for the city of Bono as they have now entered the second phase of park construction.

“We just received a grant for $26,000 from the University of Arkansas to help fight obesity and to increase exercise and personal fitness,” said Mayor Danny Shaw.

That money will be used to build a walking track in the park.

“This will be about a ¼ of a mile-long paved track,” said Shaw.

Shaw said they also applied for a similar grant for the park.

“If we get this grant, this money will be used for fitness equipment,” said Shaw.

Currently, the ground is being leveled for the park and they have had engineers evaluate the actual layout of where the track’s path will go.

“This phase has kind of jumped ahead of phase one because we are still working to finalize the Parks and Recreation grant we applied for,” said Shaw. “We have the money but we can’t spend it just yet but once we can, we will be able to make some huge advancement on this project.”

