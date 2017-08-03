Construction set for Highway 139

A state highway in Clay County will be seeing some improvements over the next few weeks.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, Highway 139 will be resurfaced starting at Highway 90 and will go north for two and a half miles. Weather permitting, work will start by mid-to-late August.

The contract for the project was awarded to Delta Asphalt of Arkansas out of Paragould, for about $485,000, state highway officials said.

The project is expected to be done by the end of the year.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android