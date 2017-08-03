Construction set for Highway 139 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Construction set for Highway 139

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CLAY COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A state highway in Clay County will be seeing some improvements over the next few weeks. 

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, Highway 139 will be resurfaced starting at Highway 90 and will go north for two and a half miles. Weather permitting, work will start by mid-to-late August. 

The contract for the project was awarded to Delta Asphalt of Arkansas out of Paragould, for about $485,000, state highway officials said. 

The project is expected to be done by the end of the year. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • DHS Medical Services reorganization planned, new director hired

    DHS Medical Services reorganization planned, new director hired

    Thursday, August 3 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-08-04 03:29:54 GMT
    Thursday, August 3 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-08-04 03:45:37 GMT
    (Source: http://humanservices.arkansas.gov)(Source: http://humanservices.arkansas.gov)

    A plan to restructure a division of a key state agency will provide opportunities to be innovative as well as building a strong program for the future, state officials said Thursday. 

    A plan to restructure a division of a key state agency will provide opportunities to be innovative as well as building a strong program for the future, state officials said Thursday. 

  • Montana firefighter dies as Arkansas crews battle blaze

    Montana firefighter dies as Arkansas crews battle blaze

    Thursday, August 3 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-08-04 03:14:20 GMT
    Thursday, August 3 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-08-04 03:41:35 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    A Montana firefighter working to battle a blaze in Montana was killed this week as Arkansas Forestry Commission officials say each of the firefighters from Arkansas who are battling the blaze are safe.

    A Montana firefighter working to battle a blaze in Montana was killed this week as Arkansas Forestry Commission officials say each of the firefighters from Arkansas who are battling the blaze are safe.

  • Growth of Jonesboro calls for new wells

    Growth of Jonesboro calls for new wells

    Wednesday, October 26 2016 11:33 PM EDT2016-10-27 03:33:56 GMT
    Thursday, August 3 2017 11:27 PM EDT2017-08-04 03:27:57 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Central Baptist Church recently sold a piece of land to Jonesboro City Water and Light so that the utility company can install a new well.

    Central Baptist Church recently sold a piece of land to Jonesboro City Water and Light so that the utility company can install a new well.

    •   
Powered by Frankly