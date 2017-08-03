Area town looks at dilapidated homes - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Area town looks at dilapidated homes

Marked Tree city officials are working on a plan to deal with dilapidated homes and properties in the Poinsett County town (Source: KAIT) Marked Tree city officials are working on a plan to deal with dilapidated homes and properties in the Poinsett County town (Source: KAIT)
MARKED TREE (KAIT) -

A plan to crack down on dilapidated properties in Marked Tree is in the offing as city officials discussed Thursday what appears to be the biggest hurdle. 

Marked Tree Mayor Mary Ann Arnold said many of the houses that officials are looking to condemn have absentee owners, with the property deteriorating every day. 

In addition to the property, the yard is often not mowed or kept up, Arnold said. 

City officials have to deal with a lengthy process to try to get the owner to clean up their property or attempting to condemn it, Arnold said, noting she wants the town to look nice and be a good reflection to visitors. 

"And when they drive by these abandoned homes and structures, it says you know, we don't care. But the people that live here, we do care," Arnold said. 

Officials are looking at an option that will allow absentee owners to deed the land to the city and one person has already done so, Arnold said. 

By deeding the land to the city, a crew can come in and clean up the property.

The land can then be resold. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

