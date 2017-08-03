Survey says... new playgrounds for Poinsett County town

Plans are in place to do work at city parks in Marked Tree after a survey from residents. (Source: KAIT)

A plan is in place to bring some much-needed additions to city parks in Marked Tree, Mayor Mary Ann Arnold said.

City officials sent out a survey to ask people what they wanted to see added to facilities in the Poinsett County town and got a lot of responses.

Both city parks have good groundwork, Arnold said. Crews plan to build additions at Carver Park and Arnold said the city has been working to fix up the park for some time.

