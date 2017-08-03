Montana firefighter dies as Arkansas crews battle blaze

A Montana firefighter working to battle a blaze in Montana was killed this week as Arkansas Forestry Commission officials say each of the firefighters from Arkansas who are battling the blaze are safe.

In a statement from state forestry commission officials, the firefighter was killed after being hit by a tree in the Lolo Peak fire. The firefighter is the second firefighter to be killed during wildfires this year.

Arkansas officials in the statement said the death was tragic.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of a firefighter who was fatally injured at the Lolo Peak wildfire, in Montana. Due to many questions and concerns being sent to us, we can confirm that AFC wildland firefighters on the Razorback Crew at this same fire incident are safe, well and back out working today," the statement read. "We appreciate deeply the work, dedication, and sacrifices of all firefighters, at home and across the U.S."

