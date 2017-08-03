DHS Medical Services reorganization planned, new director hired

A plan to restructure a division of a key state agency will provide opportunities to be innovative as well as building a strong program for the future, state officials said Thursday.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services announced it would restructure its Division of Medical Services and hire a new director, Rose Murray Naff.

The division is in charge of the state's Medicaid program, ARKids First and Arkansas Works among other programs, and DHS Director Cindy Gillespie said the restructuring will help in the long run.

"Arkansas has been leading the nation with its innovations in Medicaid programs and operations. Over the last year, we've worked aggressively to design and develop major transformation efforts in Medicaid, including developing a new model of care for our highest-cost, high-need beneficiaries," Gillespie said. "The steps we're taking today will help us operationalize these transformations and ensure success in the years to come."

State Medicaid Director Dawn Stehle said Naff, who has three decades of experience in the Medicaid, managed care and insurance fields, will provide a wealth of experience.

"Rose knows both Medicaid and insurance, a combination that is hard to find," Stehle said. "We recognized that our next DMS Director needed a unique resume – Medicaid, managed care and insurance – to successfully oversee the implementation of our Arkansas Medicaid reforms that no other state is doing. We're delighted Rose is joining our Medicaid leadership team at this critical time."

Naff starts her new job Aug. 14.

