2 armed suspects taped up employees in robbery - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

2 armed suspects taped up employees in robbery

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CAVE CITY, AR (KAIT) -

Cave City police are looking for two men accused of robbing a Mexican restaurant with a pistol on Thursday night.

In news release, police said it happened at around 9:50 p.m. at El Palenque Mexican Restaurant in Cave City.

Witnesses told police two men walked in after the store was closed and demanded money.

The men then taped up two workers and got away with lots of money.

Police say the men are thin African-Americans. One of them is between 5’6’’ and 5’8’’ tall and weighs about 160 lbs.

The other is between 6’2’’ and 6’3’’ and weighs about 245 lbs.

The release states they were wearing black pants, long-sleeved black shirts, black gloves and black ski masks.

Each of them also had a pistol.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cave City Police at 870-283-5011 or the Sharp County Sheriff’s Department at 870-994-2211.

We are tracking this story and will have the latest on Good Morning Region 8 Friday.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • 2 armed suspects taped up employees in robbery

    2 armed suspects taped up employees in robbery

    Friday, August 4 2017 1:26 AM EDT2017-08-04 05:26:45 GMT
    Friday, August 4 2017 1:29 AM EDT2017-08-04 05:29:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Cave City police are looking for two men accused of robbing a Mexican restaurant with a pistol on Thursday night.

    Cave City police are looking for two men accused of robbing a Mexican restaurant with a pistol on Thursday night.

  • DHS Medical Services reorganization planned, new director hired

    DHS Medical Services reorganization planned, new director hired

    Thursday, August 3 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-08-04 03:29:54 GMT
    Thursday, August 3 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-08-04 03:45:37 GMT
    (Source: http://humanservices.arkansas.gov)(Source: http://humanservices.arkansas.gov)

    A plan to restructure a division of a key state agency will provide opportunities to be innovative as well as building a strong program for the future, state officials said Thursday. 

    A plan to restructure a division of a key state agency will provide opportunities to be innovative as well as building a strong program for the future, state officials said Thursday. 

  • Montana firefighter dies as Arkansas crews battle blaze

    Montana firefighter dies as Arkansas crews battle blaze

    Thursday, August 3 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-08-04 03:14:20 GMT
    Thursday, August 3 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-08-04 03:41:35 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    A Montana firefighter working to battle a blaze in Montana was killed this week as Arkansas Forestry Commission officials say each of the firefighters from Arkansas who are battling the blaze are safe.

    A Montana firefighter working to battle a blaze in Montana was killed this week as Arkansas Forestry Commission officials say each of the firefighters from Arkansas who are battling the blaze are safe.

    •   
Powered by Frankly