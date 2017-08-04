2 armed suspects taped up employees in robbery

Cave City police are looking for two men accused of robbing a Mexican restaurant with a pistol on Thursday night.

In news release, police said it happened at around 9:50 p.m. at El Palenque Mexican Restaurant in Cave City.

Witnesses told police two men walked in after the store was closed and demanded money.

The men then taped up two workers and got away with lots of money.

Police say the men are thin African-Americans. One of them is between 5’6’’ and 5’8’’ tall and weighs about 160 lbs.

The other is between 6’2’’ and 6’3’’ and weighs about 245 lbs.

The release states they were wearing black pants, long-sleeved black shirts, black gloves and black ski masks.

Each of them also had a pistol.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cave City Police at 870-283-5011 or the Sharp County Sheriff’s Department at 870-994-2211.

