Owner speaks following robbery; police searching for suspects

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CAVE CITY, AR (KAIT) -

Cave City police are looking for two men accused of robbing a Mexican restaurant with a pistol on Thursday night.

In a news release, police said it happened at around 9:50 p.m. at El Palenque Mexican Restaurant in Cave City.

Alvero Diaz, the owner said he was closing up the store with his wife when the robbery happened.

He said the two men walked in, armed with pistols and demanded money.

That's when the suspects then tied up Diaz and his wife with duct tape and got away with lots of money.

"They pointed at us with a gun and said they want the money," Diaz said. "I just don't refuse them anything and say go ahead, take whatever you need. Maybe five or six minutes and everything was over and done. That's it."

Police said the men are thin African-Americans. One of them is between 5’6’’ and 5’8’’ tall and weighs about 160 lbs.

The other is between 6’2’’ and 6’3’’ and weighs about 245 lbs.

The release states they were wearing black pants, long-sleeved black shirts, black gloves and black ski masks.

Diaz said while he was happy to open the store for business again Friday, he plans to be more careful while closing shop.

"Things might be changed, I gotta lock the door," Diaz said. "I didn't lock the door because I never see anything like this. I never thought something like this would  happen in Cave City."

Anyone with information is asked to call Cave City Police at 870-283-5011 or the Sharp County Sheriff’s Department at 870-994-2211.

We are tracking this story and will have the latest on Good Morning Region 8 Friday.

