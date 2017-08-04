Harrisburg man charged in July arson and burglary - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Harrisburg man charged in July arson and burglary

Posted by Mallory Jordan, Anchor - Reporter
Joseph McGill (Source: Poinsett County Sheriff's Office) Joseph McGill (Source: Poinsett County Sheriff's Office)
HARRISBURG, AR (KAIT) -

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office charged a Harrisburg man in relation to an arson and burglary investigation from July.

According to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, 21-year-old Joseph McGill was arrested for two counts of burglary, felony arson, two counts of theft of property, and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

These charges stem from the incident Region 8 News told you about on July 22.

Molder said McGill took a black Chevy Blazer from a Jonesboro residence on July 21.

He then drove it to Poinsett County and abandoned the vehicle in the area near Highway 163 and 158.

On the morning of July 22, McGill burglarized and set on fire a house located at 13242 Highway 163 N.

McGill stole jewelry and two handguns from the home and he stole a vehicle from the home that was later found in a pond off Raceway Road, the sheriff said.

Later that day, investigators found out McGill burglarized a second home on Raceway Road and stole another gun there.

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office arrested McGill on July 22 for a felony parole hold.

Judge Ron Hunter set a $100,000 bond.

McGill will appear for a probable cause hearing on Friday for these new charges. 

