Woman died after vehicle strikes her bicycle

A bicyclist is dead and another injured after being hit by a car early Thursday morning in Baxter County.

According to an Arkansas State Police crash report, a Chevy Blazer was heading south on State Highway 5 N. at around 1:15 am.

Meanwhile, several cyclists were riding in the center turn lane of that same highway.

The Blazer began negotiating a curve and then struck the cyclists.

Deniese McFall, 25, of Mountain Home, died and Andrew Strevels, 21, of Mountain Home was also injured.

