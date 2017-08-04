Numerous road project bids approved

Several highway and road projects will get underway soon after bids were approved by the Arkansas State Highway Commission.

The following is a list of the bids and where construction will take place:

Clay County:

Resurface 2.5 miles of State Highway 139 starting at State Highway 90 and continuing northward. Delta Asphalt of Arkansas, INC. of Paragould was awarded the contract at $485,054.75.

Craighead/Poinsett County:

Resurface selected sections of 1 mile of various city streets in Black Oak, to include: Holigate, Burns Ave., Court, Gregg, Barrett St. and Coleman Ave.; 1.4 miles of various city streets in Lepanto, to include: McClellan Ave., Thomas St., Alexander Ave. and Oak St.; and 1.4 miles of various city streets in Tyronza, to include: Pocahontas St., Hiawatha, Chickasaw St., Oak St., Pecan St., Norcross St., Emrich St., Banks St., and School St. Sugg Construction, INC. of Jonesboro was awarded the contract at $608,632.63.

Craighead County:

Resurface selected sections of 1.7 miles of various city streets in Cash, to include: E. Cureton St., Dixie Ave., E. Armour, Hamilton, Julia St., School, Park, Frances St., Howell, and Front St. Sugg Construction, INC. of Jonesboro was awarded the contract at $204,477.60.

Resurface 3.6 miles of State Highway 226 between the Jonesboro city limits and U.S. Highway 63 in Jonesboro. Atlas Asphalt, INC. of Batesville was awarded the contract at $502,828.05.

Crittenden County:

Resurface selected sections of 2.1 miles of Clarkedale Rd. in Clarkedale. M & T Paving & Construction Company, INC. of Forrest City was awarded the contract at $268,201.58.

Resurface selected sections of 1.2 miles of County Road 30 and 1 mile of County Road 12 near Crawfordsville. M & T Paving & Construction Company, INC. of Forrest City was awarded the contract at $399,942.90.

Resurface 2.1 miles of State Highway 77 starting at I-40 and continuing northward. APAC-Tennessee, Inc. of Memphis, TN was awarded the contract at $1,042,594.65.

Cross County:

Resurface selected sections of County Road 73 near Wynne. M & T Paving & Construction Company, INC. of Forrest City was awarded the contract at $87,243.86.

Greene County:

Resurface selected sections of 1.5 miles of various city streets in Oak Grove Heights, to include: Sunset Rd., Vaughn Dr., Lindsey Ln. and Lois Ln. Delta Asphalt of Arkansas, INC. of Paragould was awarded the contract at $278,776.37.

Independence County:

Resurface 1.0 mile of roadway and 0.4 miles of bridge deck on State Highway 122 starting at State Highway 14 and continuing northward. Asphalt Producers, LLC of Jonesboro was awarded the contract at $474,496.02.

Jackson County:

Resurface 2.9 miles of County Road 2 between State Highway 367 and County Road 311 near Possum Grape. Delta Asphalt of Arkansas, INC. of Paragould was awarded the contract at $354,654.19.

Resurface selected sections of 1.9 miles of various city streets in Jacksonport, to include: Arnett St., Tunstall, Shelby Dr., Redman St., Mill, Dillard St., Jefferson St., Adams, Washington, Tunstall and Main; and 2.3 miles of various city streets in Tuckerman, to include: Grace, Slayden St., Churchman St., Ruben, N. 3rd St., MLK Ave., Devine, Choate St., Cameron St., Anthony St., Rickey St., Kay St., and Carter St. Asphalt Producers, LLC of Jonesboro was awarded the contract at $393,903.03.

Mississippi County:

Resurface 5.8 miles of State Highway 140 starting at State Highway 136 and continuing eastward. Delta Asphalt of Arkansas, INC. of Paragould was awarded the contract at $1,414,642.83.

Poinsett County:

Resurface 2.5 miles of State Highway 135 in the vicinity of Lepanto. Atlas Asphalt, INC. of Batesville was awarded the contract at $503,199.21.

Resurface selected sections of 2 miles of County Road 52 and 0.5 mile of County Road 250 at Truman. Atlas Asphalt, INC. of Batesville was awarded the contract at $310,804.80.

White/Woodruff/Cross County:

Overlay 61.2 miles of roadway and 1.3 miles of bridge deck on U.S. Highway 64 from State Highway 367 to the Crittenden County line. Atlas Asphalt, INC. of Batesville was awarded the contract at $19,149,094.56.

White County:

Resurface 4.2 miles of County Road 184 (Velvet Ridge Rd. at Bradford) starting at State Highway 87 and continuing westward. Atlas Asphalt, INC. of Batesville was awarded the contract at $440,942.11.

Construction on these projects is expected to start in two to four weeks.

Most will be completed by mid to late 2017, weather permitting, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

