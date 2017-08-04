Numerous road project bids approved

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Several highway and road projects will get underway soon after bids were approved by the Arkansas State Highway Commission.
Several highway and road projects will get underway soon after bids were approved by the Arkansas State Highway Commission.
What do yellow school buses, Walmart, and Saturday, August 5th during Arkansas's Tax-Free Weekend all have in common? Stuff the Bus!
What do yellow school buses, Walmart, and Saturday, August 5th during Arkansas's Tax-Free Weekend all have in common? Stuff the Bus!
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 4 for a missing man who was found in the Black River in Butler County, Missouri.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 4 for a missing man who was found in the Black River in Butler County, Missouri.
A bicyclist is dead and another injured after being hit by a car early Thursday morning in Baxter County.
A bicyclist is dead and another injured after being hit by a car early Thursday morning in Baxter County.
The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office charged a Harrisburg man in relation to an arson and burglary investigation from July.
The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office charged a Harrisburg man in relation to an arson and burglary investigation from July.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
Republicans and Democrats came together for the annual Congressional baseball game Thursday, June 15, 2017.
Republicans and Democrats came together for the annual Congressional baseball game Thursday, June 15, 2017.
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers square off in a potential series-deciding Game 5 in the 2017 NBA Finals.
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers square off in a potential series-deciding Game 5 in the 2017 NBA Finals.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.