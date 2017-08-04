A Better Region 8 Guest Editorial: Stuff the Bus this weekend!

What do yellow school buses, Walmart, and Saturday, August 5th during Arkansas's Tax-Free Weekend all have in common? Stuff the Bus!

Stuff the Bus began as a partnership with United Way of Northeast Arkansas, 2 Walmarts & 2 schools back in 2005. That partnership now includes CRDC, KAIT, Jonesboro Radio Group, 9 Walmart stores & more than 20 schools each year. We have hundreds of volunteers that work to make sure thousands of children have the tools necessary to be successful in school.

School supplies can be a big expense for one child, but it's often overwhelming for large families. Too often, children show up for the first day of school with nothing and teachers are left to fill in those gaps. Stuff the Bus helps fill those needs.

The way it works is simple: Walmart shoppers are asked to pick up an item or 2 to donate to the kids, the items are loaded on the school buses and then the buses are driven back to the schools at the end of the day. Teachers and counselors are then able to hand out supplies to the most vulnerable in our communities. They know which children need assistance, and they are able to discreetly help those that do.

So if you see a yellow school bus at your local Walmart this Saturday, please help! Monetary donations are also gladly accepted and will be used to purchase more school supplies at each location.

Our children are our future and they are what "Makes This a Better Region 8!"

