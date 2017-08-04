14 pounds of pot found in home, man arrested

Four smaller bricks deputies allege they found. (Source: Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Office)

Large brick of marijuana deputies said they seized during search of Keiser home. (Source: Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Office)

A Mississippi County man faces felony drug charges after investigators say they found 14 pounds of pot in his home.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s department along with deputies assigned to the Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant on a home on Adams Street in Keiser.

During the search, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies located one large and four smaller “bricks” of marijuana.

The pot weighed approximately 14.1 pounds and had a street value of about $14,000.

Officers also found a small amount of marijuana in the bed of a pickup parked in the driveway.

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Cesar Vasquez on suspicion of trafficking a controlled substance.

