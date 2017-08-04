ASP: 1 killed after shooting at Marmaduke convenience store

Arkansas State Police have confirmed one person is dead following a shooting at a Marmaduke convenience store.

According to a news release, the shooting happened Friday morning around 10 at the Valero store on U.S. 49 in Marmaduke.

ASP said two people were involved in a verbal altercation. During the fight, one person fired a gun multiple times outside of the store hitting another person.

The victim died at a local hospital.

Police have arrested one person in connection to the shooting. Their name has not yet been released.

ASP said the investigation is ongoing.

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android