Name released in Marmaduke convenience store shooting

Arkansas State Police have identified the victim killed in a shooting following a verbal altercation at a convenience store in Marmaduke.

According to a news release, the victim was identified as 38-year-old Jeremy R. Green of Marmaduke.

The shooting happened Friday morning around 10 at the Valero store on U.S. 49 in Marmaduke.

ASP also released the identity of the man arrested as 37-year-old Adam C. Brown of Hornersville, Missouri.

ASP said Brown and Green were involved in a verbal altercation. During the fight, Brown fired a gun multiple times outside of the store hitting, hitting Green.

Green later died at a local hospital.

One resident who lives across from the gas station said he was shocked to discover this could happen so close to his home.

"I was sitting in the house, and I heard first one gunshot then three right behind it real fast and I thought the gas station was being robbed really," Joe Dortch said. "So, I come out of the house and started walking over this way, there's a woman screaming over there at the gas station and whenever I got over there finally, I saw a guy laying on the ground."

Brown is currently being held at the Greene County Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond and is charged with first-degree murder.

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android