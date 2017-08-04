What's up for grabs during tax-free weekend? A full breakdown

It’s tax-free weekend in Region 8.

The 2017 sales tax holiday began Friday morning in Missouri and will end on August 6.

It begins on August 5 in Arkansas and wraps up on August 6.

In Arkansas, several school supplies such as binders, paper, calculators, and more will be sold without the collection of state and local sales tax.

School supplies aren’t the only items that can be purchased during the tax-free weekend in Arkansas.

Clothing such as shoes, socks, jeans, underwear and more will be tax-exempt, as long as each item is under $100.

Clothing accessories including briefcases, jewelry, handbags and more will also be sold tax-exempt in Arkansas, as long as each item is less than $50.

Click here for a full list of items that are included in Arkansas’ tax-free weekend.

There are a few more deals in Missouri, a sales-tax exemption can be applied to the following:

Less than $100 of clothing

School supplies no more than a total of $50

Computer software up to $350

Personal computers up to $1500

Click here for more information on Missouri’s sales tax holiday.

Region 8 News met with an employee of the Best Buy store in Jonesboro to get pointers on purchasing a new computer.

“This weekend is a good weekend for parents to shop,” employee Britney Higginbotham said. “Depending on what they’re buying, they can save a good amount of money on the tax.”

If you’re looking for a new computer or laptop for a student, Higginbotham recommends high-performance ones.

“They're going to want to look for RAM and processing on those,” Higginbotham said. “If they're going off to college, they're probably going to want a little higher processor. Most of the colleges recommend an i5 or higher. The more RAM a laptop is going to have, the more they’re going to be able to do at one time.”

Computers and tablets can be purchased in Missouri’s sales tax holiday, but are not exempt in Arkansas’ sales tax holiday.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android