$150,000 temporary bond set for sex offender accused of rape

A Level 3 sex offender is being held on a $150,000 temporary bond after police arrested him Friday afternoon for rape.

Jonesboro police arrested Scott Lynn Coleman, 40, on suspicion of rape and terroristic threatening.

Sgt. Chris Poe, a detective with the Jonesboro Police Department, requested and received a $150,000 temporary bond from Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler who also issued a no-contact order.

Coleman is expected to appear in district court next week for a probable cause hearing.

Police are not releasing any details of the alleged rape at this time other than to say the case is still under investigation.

Coleman, who was convicted of first-degree sexual assault according to the Arkansas Crime Information Center, is a Level 3 sex offender. Jonesboro police arrested him in February of this year for failing to comply with registration requirements.

