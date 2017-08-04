Sex offender accused of rape in court Monday

A Level 3 sex offender charged with rape made his first appearance in court on Monday.

Scott Lynn Coleman, 40, appeared before Craighead County District Judge David Boling.

Judge Boling found probable cause to charge Coleman with rape/sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old and first-degree terroristic threatening.

Coleman's temporary bond of $150,000 became his fixed bond, as ordered by the judge.

Jonesboro police arrested Coleman last week.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a 13-year-old girl accused Coleman of raping her. She said, according to the court document, that Coleman "threatened to kill her if she told anyone."

Coleman, who was convicted of first-degree sexual assault according to the Arkansas Crime Information Center, is a Level 3 sex offender. Jonesboro police arrested him in February of this year for failing to comply with registration requirements.

